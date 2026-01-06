Deshawn Purdie enters transfer portal

A few days into the transfer portal being open, Wake Forest’s outlook at quarterback has taken a turn.

Deshawn Purdie is expected to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has reported.

Purdie stood to be the only returning quarterback with experience on next season’s roster. He played in eight games this season, his first at Wake Forest after spending his freshman season at Charlotte. Purdie has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

It seemed unlikely Purdie would be anointed Wake’s starting QB heading into next season — but he seemingly would’ve had the inside track. This season’s starter, Robby Ashford, exhausted his eligibility.

The other quarterbacks lined up to be on Wake’s roster next season are Steele Pizzella, who redshirted this past season, scout team QB Billy Johnson, and incoming freshmen Grant Lawless and Gannon Jones.

Purdie directed Wake’s 39-14 thrashing of Oregon State this past season, completing 14 of 27 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. His second start, against SMU, wasn’t as smooth — he was intercepted twice and fumbled three times. Purdie was 14-for-26 for 183 yards against the Mustangs.

The 6-4, 228-pounder started six games as a freshman at Charlotte. He completed 50% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Purdie also fumbled eight times with the 49ers.

Purdie committed to the Deacons about a year ago after signing with Florida out of the portal. He competed with Ashford for the starting job last spring and in fall camp.

As noted, this changes the outlook at quarterback for Wake Forest. Per sources, the Deacons have not had a transferring QB visit since the portal opened Friday.