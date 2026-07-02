Gabe Fraser commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest is getting closer to recouping its loss of position players to the transfer portal.

Gabe Fraser announced his commitment to the Deacons on Thursday afternoon. He’s a middle infielder who’s coming to Winston-Salem as a junior, having spent this past season with Florida State and his freshman season at Arkansas.

Fraser started 35 of the 38 games he appeared in for the Seminoles this season. He slashed .303/.432/.403 in 119 at-bats. The 6-2, 190-pounder was 6-for-8 in steal attempts and reached base via walk or HBP 28 times, against 33 strikeouts.

The Huntington Beach, Calif., native played in 28 games at Arkansas as a freshman, with 13 starts. His slash numbers there were .250/.339/.365.

Fraser is the fifth position player the Deacons have added in the past couple of weeks. Other additions have been Dylan Passo (Notre Dame), Isaac Sturgess (Michigan State), Vincent DeCarlo (N.C. State) and Ryan Costello (Maryland). Fraser is the first of those who’s projected to be a middle infielder; Passo and Costello have played first base and corner outfield spots, Sturgess is an outfielder and DeCarlo appears to be Wake’s starting catcher next season.

Per source, Wake Forest is expected to add two more position players.