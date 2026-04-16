Jamari McDowell commits to Wake Forest after stint at Kansas

If you don’t get them out of high school, there’s almost always a chance to get them in the transfer portal.

Wake Forest got a commitment from Jamari McDowell, frist reported by Sam Kayser on Wednesday night and confirmed via program source to Deacons Illustrated. He spent the last three seasons at Kansas.

The 6-5, 200-pounder had Wake Forest in his final four a few years ago when picking a program. He chose Kansas over Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Xavier.

Now, the Deacons will get him as an off-ball guard/wing who played in 66 games in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. He redshirted for the season in between, so he has two years of eligibility remaining.

McDowell played in all 35 games for the Jayhawks this past season, starting seven of them. The highlight was a 10-point, six-rebound, four-steal game in a win against Arizona on Feb. 9 — helping Kansas deal the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

The Houston native averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game this season. He was 30-for-86 (34.9%) from 3-point range and had 39 assists and 17 turnovers.

As projected top-three pick Darryn Peterson regained health toward the end of the season, McDowell’s role dwindled. He only played six minutes in Kansas’ second-round loss to St. John’s in the NCAA Tournament — his fewest minutes in a game since a one-minute appearance against Duke on Nov. 18.

McDowell is the third transfer portal addition for the Deacons in this cycle, joining point guard Kevair Kennedy (Merrimack) and center Antonio Dorn (Virginia Tech).