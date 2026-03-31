Jaylen Cross planning to enter transfer portal

Two planned exits through the transfer portal were announced within an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaylen Cross is transferring from Wake Forest after playing in 13 games for the Deacons. News of his impending departure was reported by Rivals’ Jamie Shaw.

Center Cooper Schwieger was the first announced departure on Tuesday.

Cross was a freshman and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He did not play in Wake’s last 13 games of the season.

Of the 68 minutes he played this season, 25 of them came in ACC games. His season-high 13 minutes came in the Deacons’ blowout loss against Vanderbilt (98-67). That was also when he scored a season-high seven points.

The 6-4, 185-pounder was a late addition to Wake’s freshman class a year ago. Cross was signed with Charlotte but was released from his letter to join Wake’s freshman class.

He’s from Greensboro and attended Caldwell Academy.

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