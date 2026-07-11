Live tracker: Wake Forest in the MLB draft (first 4 rounds)

Wake Forest seems likely to lose its top two pitching recruits to the MLB draft.

Incoming Deacons Carson Bolemon and Ethan Wachsmann were both picked Saturday in the MLB draft. The only player who played for Wake Forest who was picked Saturday — which was the first four rounds (135 picks total) — was Kade Lewis.

Bolemon was picked 29th overall by the Giants. That was the first competitive balance-A pick and the second pick of the Giants, who took pitcher Jackson Flora (UC Santa Barbara) with the fourth pick.

The assigned slot value for the 29th overall pick is $3,270,200. Per source, Bolemon’s requested bonus was higher — so there’s a slight chance he still makes it to Wake Forest.

The same could be said for Wachsmann, who was picked by the Twins with the fourth pick of the third round. The assigned bonus for that selection is $1,052,700.

Lewis was picked by the Guardians near the end of the fourth round. The assigned bonus for his draft position is $626,500. Lewis is a junior who spent two years at Wake Forest after transferring from Butler. Given the lack of leverage he’d have as a senior — and the fact he was a draft-eligible sophomore last year — it’d be shocking if he didn’t sign with Cleveland.

The rest of the MLB draft, rounds 5-20, will be conducted Sunday.