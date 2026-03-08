Longtime Wake Forest radio analyst Mark Freidinger passes away

Wake Forest announced Sunday afternoon that longtime radio analyst Mark Freidinger has passed away. He was 76.

Freidinger called Wake Forest men’s basketball games from 1990-2025. He retired before this season began.

For most of his career, he worked with current Wake Forest play-by-play announcer Stan Cotten. The pair called more than 1,000 games together.

“Dinger was one of a kind,” Cotten said via news release. “He had such a big personality and a passion for basketball. I was so lucky to have him by my side. It’s been an honor to be his friend and partner over the years.”

Freidinger was also an assistant coach for Wake Forest from 1981-85 under Carl Tacy. He was on the staff for three seasons of at least 20 wins.

“I speak for our entire program in mourning the passing of Mark Freidinger,” current coach Steve Forbes said. “Some of my most cherished memories from my time at Wake Forest were spent with Dinger just hearing his stories and sharing his experiences in this game we all cherish. We will miss him greatly.”

Freidinger was also an assistant coach at Kansas under Larry Brown from 1985-87. While working on Wake’s radio crew, was a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ scouting department.

“Mark Freidinger left a lasting impact that will go well beyond his four decades in the game of basketball,” athletics director John Currie said. “His passion and knowledge of the game and for Demon Deacon basketball was evident for every single game he called over his legendary 35-year run as an analyst. Our hearts are with the entire Fredinger family.”