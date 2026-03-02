Nate Calmese out for rest of Wake’s season

WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest went six full games without point guard Nate Calmese.

The Deacons got him back for six minutes at Boston College before losing him again.

Calmese will miss the rest of the season, coach Steve Forbes said on Saturday, after he suffered an ankle injury in Wake’s loss to BC last week.

“Nate’s done, unfortunately,” Forbes said after Saturday night’s win against Syracuse. “He sprained his other ankle. It wasn’t the ankle that he got hurt (earlier this season).”

The senior point guard suffered a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle at Pittsburgh on Jan. 27. He had 10 points in 10 minutes of that game, an eventual 80-76 loss in overtime.

His return came Wednesday night at Boston College. Coming off the bench, Calmese had five points and two assists in six minutes before falling after a shot attempt in the first half. He was seen grabbing at his left ankle. Wake Forest lost that game 68-67.

It’s the end of the senior’s career in college basketball. Calmese previously played at Lamar, Washington and Washington State across the past three seasons.

The 6-2, 181-pounder will end his season with a scoring average of 10.1 points per game. He had 105 assists and 43 turnovers. “His 39.5% clip on 3-pointers (34 of 86) is the best of any player who’s been in Wake’s rotation this season.

Wake Forest is 6-10 in ACC play and the Deacons’ first two wins — against Virginia Tech and at Florida State — came with Calmese making a go-ahead shot with about six seconds left in each game.