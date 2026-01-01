Nuer Gatkuoth headed to NFL without eligibility remaining

Nuer Gatkuoth announced Thursday that he’s departing Wake Forest and headed to the NFL.

In his message, he explained that it’s his only option.

“Due to eligibility issues with the NCAA, my college career has unfortunately come to an end,” Gatkuoth wrote via social media. “That does not take away from the relationships I’ve built or the memories I’ve made.”

The defensive end was listed as a redshirt junior this season. He transferred to Wake Forest from Colorado State, where he redshirted in 2022 and played in a combined 17 games in the past two seasons.

Gatkuoth played in 11 games for the Deacons this season.

A year of prep school at Champion Prep Academy in Georgia is seemingly the issue.

For the Deacons, Gatkuoth had 37 tackles, eight TFLs and six sacks. He forced a fumble and had an interception this season.