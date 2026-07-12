Recapping Day 2 of the MLB draft for Wake Forest

Now comes the waiting game for Wake Forest.

The Deacons had four players selected in the second day of the MLB draft.

Most notable was the last Deacon picked. Sophomore Dalton Wentz was the 16th-round pick of the Giants, going 478th overall. According to MLB.com’s rankings, he was the 165th-best prospect entering the draft.

The Giants have the third-largest bonus pool of any team in the league. They also grabbed a Wake Forest recruit, Carson Bolemon, with the 29th overall pick. In between rounds 4-10, the Giants drafted five college seniors — so, they could have enough money saved to afford Wentz.

Duncan Marsten, a sophomore-eligible right-handed pitcher, was the first Deacon to come off the board. He was picked 183rd overall by the Reds — who also drafted Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns in recent years — and is expected to sign. The slot value of the pick is $358,900.

Centerfielder Javar Williams was picked in the 11th round by the Athletics (321st overall). Left-handed pitcher Matthew Dallas quickly followed, as the 12th-round pick of the Nationals (346th). Both are expected to sign.

No more of Wake’s recruits were drafted Sunday. That leaves two question marks for the next couple of weeks — Bolemon and Ethan Wachsmann, the 79th overall pick of the Twins. Both of them are pitchers — Bolemon is a lefty, Wachsmann is right-handed.

The MLB draft signing deadline is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The rest of the Deacons’ recruiting class making it through the draft unscathed means shortstop Ethan Bass and third baseman TJ McQuillan should both make it to Winston-Salem.

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One other draft pick of Wake Forest interest was made Sunday: Former Deacon Chris Katz was picked in the ninth round by the Diamondbacks, 266th overall.

Katz spent four seasons at Wake Forest, which included 26 games (14 starts) and 63 at-bats in 2023 when the Deacons went to Omaha. He transferred to Mercer for this past season, where he was the Southern Conference player of the year. Katz slashed .386/.510/.791 for the Bears, with 23 home runs and 74 RBI.