Ring Nyeri commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest is bringing in some length and athleticism to its frontcourt.

Ring Nyeri has committed to the Deacons, per On3’s Jamie Shaw. He’s a 6-8, 185-pounder who’s transferring in from Northern Colorado. Nyeri has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He played in all 32 games for Northern Colorado this past season, starting 24 of them. Nyeri averaged 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His defensive rebound rate of 20.4% on KenPom was 146th in the country.

Nyeri has some long-range shooting ability, too. He made 24 of 68 3-pointers (35.3%) for the Bears. He also had 29 turnovers in 32 games, along with 28 blocked shots.

Northern Colorado had two games against power-conference teams last season. Nyeri had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists against Texas Tech (33 minutes); he had five points and three rebounds in only 13 minutes against Colorado.

Nyeri spent the first season of college career at Kansas City (formerly UMKC). He appeared in 32 games and averaged 13.2 minutes per game.

Nyeri is the seventh addition for the Deacons in the transfer portal cycle. They have also picked up point guard Kevair Kennedy (Merrimack), guard Justin Ray (Monmouth), wing Jamari McDowell (Kansas), wing Vincent Chaudhri (George Washington), forward Xander Pintelon (FAU) and center Antonio Dorn (Virginia Tech).