Wake Forest adds first transfer of cycle

Wake Forest’s baseball team stayed in the ACC to add its first transfer of the offseason.

Dylan Passo announced his commitment to the Deacons on Wednesday afternoon. He’s coming from Notre Dame, where he played 40 games (34 starts) this past season as a freshman.

The 6-2, 202-pounder played mostly at first base for the Irish. He batted .294 with three home runs and 25 RBI in 126 at-bats. Passo’s OPS was .790, with 28 strikeouts against 11 walks. He missed three weeks in March, presumably with an injury.

The Red Bank, N.J., native is left-handed — both at the plate and in the field. Passo could play first base with the Deacons but could also slot into one of the corner outfield positions on next season’s team.

Wake Forest’s first baseman from this past season, Kade Lewis, is expected to be drafted and sign with a team in next month’s MLB draft.

This is not expected to be a large transfer portal class for the Deacons. The ballpark for additions is five players.

Per source, the class should be wrapped up in the next week — with one or two other silent commitments already in hand.