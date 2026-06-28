Wake Forest adds reliever from Boston College

Wake Forest appears to have added the reliever it wanted to find in the transfer portal.

John D Mitchell announced Sunday afternoon that he’s committed to Wake Forest. He’s transferring to the Deacons after spending last season at Boston College; he spent the first season of his college baseball career at Air Force.

Mitchell appeared in 15 games for the Eagles last season, all out of the bullpen. The 6-2, 182-pound right-hander allowed 28 hits and 14 walks across 21 1/3 innings, with a 7.17 ERA.

He also hit six batters and had three wild pitches. Mitchell gave up five home runs and allowed opponents to hit .318 against him.

The enticing part for Wake Forest is the 24 strikeouts Mitchell had. He had a record of 1-0 and notched one save.

Per source, the Deacons entered the transfer portal cycle intent on adding a bullpen arm — which appears to be Mitchell. Wake Forest is set to return each of the three pitchers who ended the season in the weekend rotation — Chris Levonas, Cameron Bagwell and Troy Dressler — along with promising young arms Evan Jones, Ryan Bosch, Marcelo Harsch and Rhys Bowie.