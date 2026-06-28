Wake Forest adds Slovenian guard to freshman class

Wake Forest’s long-anticipated European addition is now public.

Lukas Bojovic committed to the Deacons, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by Cameron Lemons Debro of Demon Deacon Digest.

Bojovic is a 6-foot-5 guard who should bolster Wake’s new-look backcourt. The Deacons’ only returning player from last season’s rotation is off-ball guard Isaac Carr; they added transfers Kevair Kennedy (Merrimack), Jamari McDowell (Kansas) and Justin Ray (Monmouth), and now will throw in Bojovic to the freshman class.

Bojovic averaged 22.8 points per game, along with 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds, for Partizan’s U19 team (18 games). He shot 36% from 3-point range and 76.2% at the free-throw line.

He turned 18 less than a month ago.

This is a late addition to Wake’s roster — though it’s been in the works for a while. It’s expected to be the last move for the Deacons ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bojovic’s addition makes it a three-man freshman class for the Deacons — which is back to where it was a few months ago. He joins twin forwards Gavin and Gallagher Placide in Wake’s class, which took a hit when Quentin Coleman decommitted (he’s since headed to Illinois).