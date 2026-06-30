Wake Forest adds slugger from Maryland

Wake Forest’s baseball roster won’t be Costello-less next season.

Ryan Costello committed to the Deacons on Tuesday, according to multiple reports and confirmed to Deacons Illustrated via program source.

Costello is a first baseman/outfielder coming to the Deacons from Maryland. Next season will be his third in college; he spent a redshirt season at LSU.

The 6-2, 200-pounder led Maryland with 15 home runs and 59 RBI this past season. Costello hit .259 with a .397 on-base percentage, and a .557 slugging percentage.

The Howell, N.J., native is a welcome addition for a program that’s lost several key position players recently. Costello is the fourth such addition, joining Dylan Passo (Notre Dame), Isaac Sturgess (Michigan State) and Vincent DeCarlo (N.C. State).

Costello is not related to brothers Luke and Andrew Costello, who have both transferred out of Wake’s program in the last couple of weeks. Both of them have since committed to South Carolina, following associate head coach Bill Cilento.