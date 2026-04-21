Wake Forest adds wing from George Washington

Wake Forest picked up some depth on the wing with the addition of Vincent Chaudhri, who redshirted this past season at George Washington.

Chaudhri did not play in a game this past season for the Revolutionaries. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Chaudhri is a 6-7, 180-pounder from Wallkill, N.Y. His offer list out of high school included St. John’s, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech. Chaudhri started his high school career at Trinity Pawling before transferring to Northfield Mount Hermon, a private boarding school in Gill, Mass.

He entered the transfer portal a few days ago.

Chaudhri is the fifth transfer portal addition of the cycle for the Deacons. He joins point guard Kevair Kennedy (Merrimack), guard Justin Ray (Monmouth), guard/wing Jamari McDowell (Kansas) and center Antonio Dorn (Virginia Tech).