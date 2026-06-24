Wake Forest announces trio for ACC Kickoff

Wake Forest’s new quarterback will be flanked by two returning defensive stars at next month’s ACC Kickoff.

Quarterback Gio Lopez, defensive end Langston Hardy and nickel Davaughn Patterson will represent the Deacons at the league’s preseason media event, along with coach Jake Dickert. The event begins July 15 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown; Wake’s day for interviews will be the final day, July 17.

Lopez is the newcomer of Wake’s representatives but he’s not new to the ACC. He started 11 games for North Carolina last season, including a loss at Wake Forest, before transferring into the program in January. Wake’s optimism about a bounce-back season for him stems from reuniting him with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, who held that role in 2024 for South Alabama when Lopez was a breakout star.

Hardy transferred into the program from Connecticut before last season, part of a massive transfer class for Dickert’s first season at the helm. He had 67 tackles, 17 TFLs and seven sacks last season, establishing himself as one of the better edge defenders in the ACC.

Patterson is the veteran of Wake Forest in this group. He was recruited by Dave Clawson and Wake’s former staff, played extensively as a redshirt freshman in 2024, and took on a starring role last season. Patterson had 78 tackles, nine pass break-ups and four TFLs last year.

Hardy and Patterson both have younger brothers on Wake’s defense. Camden Hardy was already at Wake Forest when Langston transferred in; Joshua Patterson transferred into the program from Iowa State earlier this year.