Wake Forest blows out Elon

Wake Forest scored in five of seven innings and might have kept going if not for the mercy rule in an 11-1 win against Elon on Tuesday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Deacons (18-7) had 12 hits and the only ones for extra bases were Dalton Wentz’s double and home run. He was 2-for-3 with four RBI — it was a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the seventh.

After Wentz’s double in the seventh, Luke Costello hit a single that ended the game.

Jackson Miller and Andrew Costello were both 2-for-4 in the Nos. 7 and 8 spots of Wake’s lineup. Kade Lewis was 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

On the mound, Wake Forest only allowed one hit. Duncan Marsten (1-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing Elon’s lone hit and striking out five. He also issued three walks and hit two batters.

Marsten was responsible for the run that scored on a wild pitch by Zach Johnston in the fifth. Johnston retired two batters. Luke Schmolke only faced two batters, walking one and hitting the other.

Marcelo Harsch finished the game for the Deacons by striking out all five batters he faced.