Wake Forest blows out UNCG in mid-week game

Wake Forest made quick work of its mid-week game before a big ACC series this weekend.

The Deacons beat UNC Greensboro 14-3 in seven innings on Tuesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest (28-14) scored the first 11 runs of the game, putting up four runs in the second inning and five in the fifth.

The Deacons kept slugging home runs after hitting 18 across four games last week. Matt Conte started and ended Wake’s scoring — his two-run blast in the second amounted to the first runs, and his two-run shot in the sixth ended the scoring.

In between Conte’s homers, Blake Schaaf and Dalton Wentz hit solo homers. JD Stein’s three-run homer in the fifth made it an 11-0 game.

“Obviously, Conte had a good day, and then both Stein and Schaaf had good days today as well,” coach Tom Walter said via news release. “Overall, it was a good day for the Deacs all around and a good win headed into a huge series.”

Wake Forest plays three games at Georgia Tech this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are in first place in the ACC.

Through five innings, the Spartans (15-26) didn’t have a hit.

Duncan Marsten (3-3) pitched five innings of no-hit ball. He walked three and struck out six, mowing through UNCG in 68 pitches.

“This is one of those trap games that you worry about coming into it,” Walter said. “Duncan wasn’t his usual self. He had a little arm tenderness, so we knew he wasn’t going to give us six or seven innings, but we were hoping to get at least five good ones out of him, which he certainly did.”

Tyler Wood was charged with allowing all three of UNCG’s runs. Zach Johnston retired the only batter he faced, while Ryan Brennecke and Grant Nicholson combined for a scoreless seventh.