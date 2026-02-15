Wake Forest closes out Stanford for home win

Wake Forest needed a home win in the worst of ways. The Deacons trailed Stanford by 32½ minutes of Saturday’s game at Joel Coliseum.

And they led when it mattered the most.

Wake Forest beat Stanford 68-63 to collect its second win of the week and first home win since Jan. 3.

The Deacons (13-12, 4-8 ACC) outscored Stanford 17-5 to end the game. They were boosted at the end by — who else? — Juke Harris.

The sophomore star scored Wake’s last nine points. He made a shot at the rim with 1:48 left to tie the game at 61-61, and then made a shot in the paint with 54 seconds left to put the Deacons ahead by two.

Harris was in the middle of the end proceedings, too. He made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 25 seconds and had two defensive rebounds in that frame.

The 6-7, 200-pounder scored 25 points, 18 of them in the second half. Harris also had a team-best seven rebounds.

Harris’ go-ahead bucket in the final minute was Wake’s first lead since 9-6 about four minutes into the game. Stanford (16-10, 5-8) led by nine at halftime, having scored the last seven points of the first half.

The Cardinal never extended its lead to double figures, though. The entire game was played in a 14-point blanket — Stanford’s largest lead was nine and Wake’s largest lead was the five-point margin it ended with.

Wake’s other player in double-figure scoring was Mekhi Mason. He scored 10 points off the bench.

Tip-ins …

– Harris wasn’t the game’s high-scorer. That was Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie with 26 points.

He had 16 points in the second half; the rest of the Cardinal combined for eight points.

– Wake Forest freshman guard Isaac Carr played a season-high 31 minutes. He had six points, four rebounds, three assists and did not turn the ball over.

– Wake Forest outrebounded Stanford 28-27. That means in winning both games this week, the Deacons also won the rebounding battle twice. They outrebounded Georgia Tech 37-33 on Wednesday night.

– The Deacons committed five turnovers in each half. But there was a big difference in how costly those proved to be.

Stanford had 12 points off of Wake’s turnovers in the first half; the Cardinal only scored two points off turnovers in the second half.

Did you enjoy this story? If so, subscribe to Deacons Illustrated to read *every* in-depth, objective, substantive story. Click here, subscribe, and stop missing out!