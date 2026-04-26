Wake Forest drops finale at GT

Wake Forest went down to Georgia and had a devil of a time trying to get a single win.

The Deacons lost 6-5 at Georgia Tech on Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

That capped the Yellow Jackets’ three-game sweep of the Deacons (28-17, 11-13 ACC). Of those three losses, Wake Forest lost by a 6-5 score twice and the one that wasn’t, it was a 14-11 loss in which the Deacons led 10-0 midway through the second inning.

Sunday’s game saw GT (36-7, 19-5) get to a 4-2 lead through three innings. Wake Forest scored the next three runs — solo homers by Boston Torres and Luke Costello sandwiching a sacrifice fly by Javar Williams to take the lead.

The Yellow Jackets tied the game with Carson Kerce’s RBI single in the sixth. They won it on Vahn Lackey’s bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

The game — and series — ended with Wake’s Dalton Wentz, Costello and Kade Lewis going down in order in the ninth.

Cameron Bagwell gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He was responsible for the game-tying run, which scored on a two-out single against Will Ray.

Freshman reliever Ryan Bosch began the eighth for the Deacons. He got two outs but walked two and gave up a single. Zach Johnston relieved him and issued the walk to Lackey on four pitches.

Costello and JD Stein both had two-hit games for the Deacons. Lewis had a homer, staying hot with his fourth homer of the series and seventh in Wake’s last seven games.