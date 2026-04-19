Wake Forest drops series finale in 10th inning

Wake Forest won the series against N.C. State. That much was wrapped up Saturday.

The Deacons left some meat on the bone, though, dropping Sunday’s series finale.

N.C. State won 6-5 in the 10th inning at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest (27-14, 11-10 ACC) won the first two games of the series by a combined 40-8. Obviously, Sunday’s game was a tight one. But the Deacons still led it 4-2 after seven innings.

N.C. State (26-14, 9-9) scored two runs in the top of the 10th. Ty Head led off with a walk against Marcelo Harsch (1-2) and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Dalton Wentz. The Wolfpack manufactured the second run with a walk, two steals and a groundout.

The Deacons had three straight one-out hits in the 10th — Luke Costello doubled, Kade Lewis singled him in, and Matt Conte’s single put the potential game-winning run on base. But Boston Torres grounded out (moving the runners to second and third), and Andrew Costello flew out to end the game.

N.C. State tied the game by putting the first two runners on base in the eighth, and then pushed them across with an RBI groundout and a single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wake’s chance to walk it off was snagged. After a couple of runners reached with two outs, Javar Williams’ line drive was caught at first base.

Lewis had a two-run single in the first to give the Deacons a 2-1 lead. He hit a solo home run in the third, and freshman shortstop JD Stein hit a solo shot in the seventh for a two-run lead.

Cameron Bagwell started for the Deacons and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He exited the game after being hit on his left, non-throwing hand.