Wake Forest drops tight, low-scoring game to Chanticleers

Tuesdays have become tough days for Wake Forest’s baseball team to score runs.

The Deacons lost a 2-1 game to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in Durham. That’s a week after Wake Forest (23-11) lost a 1-0 game at High Point.

So, the Deacons weren’t shut out in this one. But they only had six hits, and one for extra bases, against Coastal Carolina (24-8). No player had a multi-hit game; Luke Costello’s one-out double in the sixth inning was the extra-base hit.

Costello scored on Matt Conte’s single in that inning, cutting Coastal Carolina’s lead to 2-1 at that point. The Deacons loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, but Costello struck out. Those were the last three of Wake’s eight stranded runners in the game.

Duncan Marsten (1-3) pitched 4 2/3 innings for Wake Forest, allowing both runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out seven and pitched around a decent amount of traffic, including the escape of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fourth when it was a 1-0 game.

Ryan Bosch (one inning), Evan Jones (1 2/3), Rhys Bowie (one) and Will Ray (2/3) combined for the 4 1/3 shutout innings out of Wake’s bullpen.