Wake Forest game at BC pushed back to Wednesday

Wake Forest won’t play at Boston College until Wednesday because of a winter storm that’s blanketing the northeast with snow.

The ACC announced Monday afternoon that Wake’s game in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be pushed back to 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will be shown on ACC Network.

Earlier Monday, Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes discussed the possibility of the Deacons playing on the same day as traveling.

“Typical day today would be we’d practice today at 1 and leave the practice facility at 4, go to the airport and fly to Boston,” Forbes said. “Obviously not doing that today.”

Parts of Massachusetts are under a blizzard warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of up to 75 mph are expected.