Wake Forest gets hot early, holds on to beat Clemson

WINSTON-SALEM – The positive momentum for Wake Forest wasn’t squelched last week.

The Deacons beat Clemson 85-77 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum. Wake Forest was hot early with a 45-point first half and held off the Tigers in the second half, never relinquishing the lead.

Wake Forest (14-12, 5-8 ACC) has three straight wins for the first time since Dec. 6-17, when the Deacons beat West Virginia, Queens and Longwood.

Juke Harris led the way with 20 points, and also had a team-best seven rebounds. Sebastian Akins scored 16 points, Myles Colvin scored 14 (all in the first half) and Mekhi Mason added 13 points.

Clemson had a 16-1 run that spanned halftime. Wake’s first field goal of the second half came after five minutes, on a strong Mason drive.

The Tigers kept things tight throughout the second half. But Wake Forest also found a bucket or two every time it needed one. Mason scored eight points in about four minutes to get Wake’s offense rolling.

Harris scored on back-to-back possessions, the second of them a 3-pointer. The biggest moment might have been the most unexpected — after Clemson (20-7, 10-4) narrowed it to a six-point deficit with a little more than two minutes left, Akins drained a deep 3-pointer.

Akins was 0-for-19 from 3-point range in ACC play until that shot.

Wake Forest made 10 free throws in the last two minutes to put the win on ice.

Wake Forest scored on its first six possessions. Those were all 2-pointers and three of the buckets were by an inspired Tre’Von Spillers — a native of Charleston, S.C.

Colvin had the last of those six buckets and he stayed hot for the whole first half. The junior wing was 5-for-5 with 14 points at halftime, hitting four 3s.

Wake’s lead hit 20 on Colvin’s last 3-pointer of the first half. That made it 45-25 with about 2½ minutes left in the first half.

Clemson scored the last seven points of the first half and carried that momentum into the second.

