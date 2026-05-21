Wake Forest goes one-and-done in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest was bounced in the second round of the ACC tournament by 14th-seeded Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

The sixth-seeded Deacons were bounced by a final score of 7-4, having never led the nightcap of the ACC tournament’s second day.

The Deacons’ pitching staff just couldn’t hold up as the Panthers stayed consistent at the plate during the middle innings.

Wake Forest starter Duncan Marsten was pulled with two outs in the second inning. He gave up two hits and three earned runs.

The Deacons’ bats looked good early, as they tied the game up at 3-3 with runs in the second and third innings. But those were Wake’s final runs until an RBI groundout in the ninth.

Leaving 10 runners on base, coach Tom Walter’s squad just couldn’t drive any runners in.

“Just a disappointing performance,” Walter said. “We’ve got to do more in able to win. We didn’t get it done offensively or on both sides of the ball.”

Javar Williams, Kade Lewis and nine-hole hitter JD Stein each had two hits apiece for the Deacons (38-19), but it just wasn’t enough as they couldn’t find a rhythm at the dish.

Sophomore Dalton Wentz had a chance to tie the game in the ninth, stepping to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. That was where the RBI groundout occurred.