Wake Forest headed to LSU for ACC-SEC Challenge

Wake Forest is the Tobacco Road team matched up against LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

The Deacons will play at LSU on Dec. 1 in the fourth annual ACC-SEC Challenge. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein on Thursday night; the leagues are expected to release the matchups Friday morning.

LSU has a brand-new team and old coach, having brought Will Wade back to town after his firing in 2022. He spent two seasons at McNeese State and last year at N.C. State. Figuring out LSU’s roster, even at this point in the offseason, is murky — the Tigers are attempting to bring in several international players whose eligibility is in question.

Wake Forest played LSU in Wade’s first stint. The Tigers gave the Deacons their only loss in the first 12 games of the 2021-22 season, winning 75-61 in the Emerald Coast Classic. Wake Forest also played LSU in the following two seasons, losing 72-70 in Atlanta (2022) and 86-80 in overtime in the Charleston Classic (2023).

Wake Forest is 1-2 in the ACC-SEC Challenge so far. The Deacons beat Florida in the first season of it, and have lost to Texas A&M and Oklahoma in the past two years.

Here is Wake’s non-conference schedule as announced or reported so far:

– Nov. 2 – Maryland-Eastern Shore

– Nov. 5 – at Vanderbilt

– Dec. 1 – at LSU (ACC-SEC Challenge)

– Dec. 6 – vs. UMass (Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Mass.)

– Dec. 19 – vs. West Virginia (Greensboro)

And as announced last week, here are Wake’s ACC matchups:

Home and away: N.C. State and Notre Dame.

Home only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech.

Road only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.