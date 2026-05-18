Wake Forest lands six on All-ACC teams
Wake Forest has six players on an All-ACC team, led by starting pitcher Chris Levonas on the first-team.
Levonas enters this week’s ACC tournament with an ACC-best 110 strikeouts and .175 batting average against. The sophomore is 10-3 and has five games with at least 10 strikeouts this season.
First baseman Kade Lewis represents Wake Forest on the second-team. He’s hitting a team-best .359. Lewis was also on the All-ACC second-team last season after transferring from Butler.
Third baseman Dalton Wentz and outfielders Luke Costello and Javar Williams were third-team selections. More than half of Wentz’s hits this season have gone for extra bases, including 16 home runs. Costello has hit a team-high 17 homers while batting .323, and his 1.152 OPS leads the Deacons. Williams is second in the ACC with 30 stolen bases and is hitting .335.
Pitcher Evan Jones was an all-freshman pick. The righty has 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings and has held opponents to a .175 average.
Wake Forest is the 6-seed in this week’s ACC tournament in Charlotte. The Deacons’ first game will be Wednesday night against either 14-seed Pittsburgh or 11-seed Louisville.
Listed below are the league’s superlatives and complete All-ACC teams. The voting panel was comprised of the league’s 16 head coaches.
Awards
Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville
Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina
Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State
Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech
Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech
Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina
Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina
Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame
Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame
Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt
Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest
Second Team All-ACC
Gavin Eddy, SP, California
Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson
Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech
Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami
Rob Evans, SP, Miami
Alex Sosa, C, Miami
Derek Williams, OF, Miami
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State
Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame
Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia
Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech
Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest
Third Team All-ACC
A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College
Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College
Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson
John Abraham, RP, Florida State
Trey Beard, SP, Florida State
Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State
Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville
Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina
Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina
Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State
Eric Becker, SS, Virginia
Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest
Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest
Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College
Jett Kenady, SS, California
Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson
Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson
John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State
Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville
Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami
Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina
Rett Johnson, OF, NC State
Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford
Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech
Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest