Wake Forest lands six on All-ACC teams

Wake Forest has six players on an All-ACC team, led by starting pitcher Chris Levonas on the first-team.

Levonas enters this week’s ACC tournament with an ACC-best 110 strikeouts and .175 batting average against. The sophomore is 10-3 and has five games with at least 10 strikeouts this season.

First baseman Kade Lewis represents Wake Forest on the second-team. He’s hitting a team-best .359. Lewis was also on the All-ACC second-team last season after transferring from Butler.

Third baseman Dalton Wentz and outfielders Luke Costello and Javar Williams were third-team selections. More than half of Wentz’s hits this season have gone for extra bases, including 16 home runs. Costello has hit a team-high 17 homers while batting .323, and his 1.152 OPS leads the Deacons. Williams is second in the ACC with 30 stolen bases and is hitting .335.

Pitcher Evan Jones was an all-freshman pick. The righty has 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings and has held opponents to a .175 average.

Wake Forest is the 6-seed in this week’s ACC tournament in Charlotte. The Deacons’ first game will be Wednesday night against either 14-seed Pittsburgh or 11-seed Louisville.

Listed below are the league’s superlatives and complete All-ACC teams. The voting panel was comprised of the league’s 16 head coaches.

Awards

Player of the Year: Tague Davis, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: Wes Mendes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year: Caden Glauber, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: James Ramsey, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

Wes Mendes, SP, Florida State

Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Carson Kerce, SS, Georgia Tech

Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

Ryan Zuckerman, 3B, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Jason DeCaro, SP, North Carolina

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Owen Hull, OF, North Carolina

Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

Jack Radel, SP, Notre Dame

Bino Watters, DH/UT, Notre Dame

Lorenzo Carrier, OF, Pitt

Chris Levonas, SP, Wake Forest

Second Team All-ACC

Gavin Eddy, SP, California

Jacob Jarrell, DH/UT, Clemson

Tate Mckee, SP, Georgia Tech

Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami

Rob Evans, SP, Miami

Alex Sosa, C, Miami

Derek Williams, OF, Miami

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Luke Nixon, 2B, NC State

Mark Quatrani, C, Notre Dame

Caden Dulin, SS, Pitt

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Brett Renfrow, SP, Virginia Tech

Kade Lewis, 1B, Wake Forest

Third Team All-ACC

A.J. Colarusso, SP, Boston College

Nick Wang, 1B, Boston College

Nate Savoie, OF, Clemson

John Abraham, RP, Florida State

Trey Beard, SP, Florida State

Brayden Dowd, OF, Florida State

Bayram Hot, 3B, Louisville

Gavin Gallaher, 2B, North Carolina

Ryan Lynch, SP, North Carolina

Macon Winslow, C, North Carolina

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Sherman Johnson, 3B, NC State

Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Luke Costello, OF, Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Wake Forest

Javar Williams, OF, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Luke Gallo, 3B, Boston College

Jett Kenady, SS, California

Brendon Bennett, RP, Clemson

Danny Nelson, RP, Clemson

John Stuetzer, OF, Florida State

Griffin Crain, OF, Louisville

Alonzo Alvarez, DH/UT, Miami

Caden Glauber, RP, North Carolina

Rett Johnson, OF, NC State

Teddy Tokheim, OF, Stanford

Ethan Ball, 2B, Virginia Tech

Evan Jones, RP, Wake Forest