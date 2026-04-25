Wake Forest loses after leading by 10

Wake Forest had a good first two innings Saturday at Georgia Tech.

The Deacons will want to forget the rest of the game.

Wake Forest lost 14-11 to the Yellow Jackets after scoring the first 10 runs at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The lead was 10-0 in the middle of the second inning when a rain delay was called. To that point, the Deacons (28-16, 11-12 ACC) had sent 19 batters to the plate and had eight hits. Kade Lewis homered in both innings, while Matt Conte and Luke Costello had solo homers.

Wake Forest had three more hits for the rest of the game.

Georgia Tech (35-7, 18-5) scored three in the second. Wake’s last run came in the third to make it 11-3.

The Yellow Jackets got a two-run homer by Jarren Advincula in the fifth. They got four in the sixth, bolstered by Advincula’s two-run double. And then a five-run seventh decided the game.

All four of Wake’s pitchers gave up at least three runs. Troy Dressler gave up GT’s three second-inning runs. Blake Morningstar took the ball and recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, and then gave up Advincula’s homer in the fifth and was responsible for two runners who scored in the sixth.

Rhys Bowie allowed those runners to score, and then gave up two more runs in the sixth. He allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in his 1 1/3 innings.

Marcelo Harsch gave up the last three runs on five hits, getting five outs.

Wake Forest was unable to get any offense going against GT’s Cooper Underwood. He pitched the last five innings and didn’t allow a hit, with only two walks and seven strikeouts.