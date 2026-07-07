Wake Forest releases full non-conference schedule

The slow trickle of a schedule ended for Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program on Tuesday afternoon.

The Deacons will play eight home games against mid- or low-major opponents in the upcoming men’s basketball season. That’s in addition to previously announced games at Vanderbilt, against West Virginia in Greensboro, a game at LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge, Massachusetts in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, and two games against any of Penn State, Mississippi State and Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Wake Forest is coming off an 18-17 season, with a 7-11 record in the ACC. The Deacons have an almost entirely new team, bringing in six transfers expected to be in the rotation and three freshmen.

Here is Wake’s full non-conference schedule:

Nov. 2 – vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Nov. 5 – at Vanderbilt

Nov. 10 – vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 14 – vs. Southern Utah

Nov. 17 – vs. Monmouth

Nov. 21 – vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 25 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas)

Nov. 27 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas)

Dec. 1 – at LSU (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6 – vs. UMass (Springfield, Mass.)

Dec. 8 – vs. Hampton

Dec. 15 – vs. Gardner-Webb

Dec. 19 – vs. West Virginia (Greensboro)

Dec. 22 – vs. Presbyterian

As previously announced, here are Wake’s ACC matchups:

Home and away: N.C. State and Notre Dame.

Home only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech.

Road only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.