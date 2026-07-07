Deacons Illustrated Basketball
Wake Forest releases full non-conference schedule
The slow trickle of a schedule ended for Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program on Tuesday afternoon.
The Deacons will play eight home games against mid- or low-major opponents in the upcoming men’s basketball season. That’s in addition to previously announced games at Vanderbilt, against West Virginia in Greensboro, a game at LSU in the ACC-SEC Challenge, Massachusetts in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, and two games against any of Penn State, Mississippi State and Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Wake Forest is coming off an 18-17 season, with a 7-11 record in the ACC. The Deacons have an almost entirely new team, bringing in six transfers expected to be in the rotation and three freshmen.
Here is Wake’s full non-conference schedule:
Nov. 2 – vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Nov. 5 – at Vanderbilt
Nov. 10 – vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 14 – vs. Southern Utah
Nov. 17 – vs. Monmouth
Nov. 21 – vs. Western Carolina
Nov. 25 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas)
Nov. 27 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas)
Dec. 1 – at LSU (ACC-SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6 – vs. UMass (Springfield, Mass.)
Dec. 8 – vs. Hampton
Dec. 15 – vs. Gardner-Webb
Dec. 19 – vs. West Virginia (Greensboro)
Dec. 22 – vs. Presbyterian
As previously announced, here are Wake’s ACC matchups:
Home and away: N.C. State and Notre Dame.
Home only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech.
Road only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Deacons Illustrated in the The Pulpit - Premium.
The Pulpit - Premium