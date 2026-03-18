Wake Forest run-rules Liberty to snap skid

A double-digit-run victory with the pitcher throwing a one-hitter is a good way for Wake Forest to end a four-game losing streak.

That’s how the Deacons’ 11-0 victory against visiting Liberty played out Tuesday at David F. Couch Ballpark. The game ended in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule.

Cameron Bagwell (2-0) allowed a two-out single in the first inning. He retired the next 11 batters before a one-out walk in the fifth — which he later erased with a pickoff. He struck out the side in the sixth and recorded a 1-2-3 seventh.

“Cam Bagwell was certainly the difference tonight. I thought he was outstanding,” coach Tom Walter said via news release. “That’s about as good as you can pitch right there. He had four pitches working throughout the game. … I think he was still throwing up to 94 in the sixth.

“He started to lose a little velocity there in the seventh, but I’m really pleased with his outing.”

The Deacons (16-5) needed every bit of it, despite what the final score indicates.

Wake’s only two runs in the first six innings were a two-out RBI single by Javar Williams in the second and Dalton Wentz’s home run to lead off the third.

Wake Forest exploded for nine runs in the seventh to end the game early. Blake Schaaf had a two-run double, Kade Lewis and Wentz singled in runs, and the game ended on Luke Costello’s three-run homer. The Deacons got a couple of other runs in the inning on an error and a wild pitch.

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