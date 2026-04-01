Wake Forest shut out at High Point

Wake Forest was shut out for the third time this month. Good thing for the Deacons: The month is ending.

High Point beat the visiting Deacons 1-0 on Tuesday night at Williard Stadium in a mid-week baseball game.

The Panthers (19-9) got the game’s only run in the seventh inning. Seojun Oh drove in a run with a one-out single.

He was the last batter faced by Wake Forest starter Duncan Marsten (1-2). The sophomore retired the first 13 batters he faced, going 6 1/3 innings with four hits and one walk allowed, along with six strikeouts.

“That’s two games in a row we’ve wasted a really good start,” coach Tom Walter said. “I thought Duncan was fantastic today. We should’ve found a way to get that win for him. We just need to have better at-bats.

“When you’re not playing well like we are, you’ve got to do the little things right. And we haven’t done that.”

Javar Williams was 2-for-4, accounting for half of Wake’s hits. Dalton Wentz had a one-out double in the ninth and reached third base on a flyout. He was stranded there with Andrew Costello’s groundout to end the game.

On a night with the wind blowing in, the Deacons had several deep flyouts. Walter noted that was the case during batting practice, too.

Wake Forest (20-9) has another game Wednesday night against Clemson, which will be in Charlotte. It’s a non-conference game between the ACC foes.

“Gotta find a way to win tomorrow in Charlotte,” Walter said.

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