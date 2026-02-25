Wake Forest stifles UNCG to win mid-week game

Wake Forest ran its win streak to seven games and for the fourth time in this stretch, held its opponent to one run.

The Deacons won 5-1 at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night at UNCG Baseball Stadium.

In Wake’s first road game of the season, the Deacons (7-1) had five pitchers combine to allow one run on five hits and three walks, with 11 strikeouts.

Cameron Bagwell (1-0) pitched the first five innings. He allowed four of the hits, including a ground-rule double in the first inning. UNCG (4-5) got its only run two batters later on a groundout.

Four Wake Forest relievers faced the minimum in the last four innings — in order, Luke Schmolke, Zach Johnston, Troy Dressler and Evan Jones. Johnston gave up a hit in the seventh but that runner was erased by a double play lineout. Dressler walked a batter in the eighth and the inning ended with a 4-6-3 double play.

Wake Forest got a run in the first when Dalton Wentz walked with two outs, stole second base, and scored on Luke Costello’s single.

After the Spartans tied the game in the bottom of the first, Wake Forest got the lead back with Jackson Miller’s RBI single in the top of the second.

Wake’s three insurance runs all came in the fourth. Javar Williams reached on an error, which scored Miller. Kade Lewis had a two-run double to extend the lead.

Miller was 3-for-4 from the 7-hole of the lineup; Wentz and Costello both had two-hit games from the middle of the order.

