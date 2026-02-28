Wake Forest sweeps doubleheader vs. LMU, Davidson

Wake Forest played a couple of baseball games Friday and its winning streak didn’t end.

The Deacons are up to nine straight wins, having beaten Loyola Marymount and Davidson at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“A great day on the mound for the Deacs,” coach Tom Walter said via news release. “It’s hard to win a doubleheader, especially against two different teams. I was proud of our guys and their energy and it started on the mound.”

Wake Forest (9-1) has given up a combined 20 runs in this winning streak. Thirteen of those runs came in 7-6 and 11-7 wins against High Point and Siena, respectively. So, the other seven games of the win streak have seen the Deacons give up a combined seven runs.

Here are quick recaps of both games on Friday:

Wake Forest 12, LMU 2 (8 innings)

In Friday’s first game, the starts of Blake Morningstar on the mound and Jackson Miller at the plate gave Wake Forest a big lift.

The Deacons put three runners on base, all with two outs, before Miller launched a grand slam in the first inning. He also had the game-ending RBI in the eighth, coming on a groundout and hitting a 10-run mercy rule.

Morningstar (1-1), who gave up 10 runs in seven innings in his first two starts of the season, pitched seven shutout innings. Wake’s junior ace allowed four hits, two walks and two hit batters, with nine strikeouts. He only had eight punchouts in his first two outings combined.

Wake Forest had nine hits and nobody with a multi-hit game. Javar Williams, JD Stein and Dalton Wentz each scored twice. Wentz had a two-run single. Kade Lewis, Jordan Serrano and Matt Conte had RBI singles.

LMU (3-7) got two runs in the top of the eighth against freshman pitcher Ryan Brennecke. Luke Schmolke got the last two outs of the inning.

The Deacons ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Wake Forest 7, Davidson 1

In Friday’s second game, no runs were scored until the sixth — and then the game was essentially decided.

Davidson (4-4) scored a run against Troy Dressler in his first inning of work. He gave up a leadoff double and a one-out single for the Wildcats’ run.

The Deacons countered with six runs in the bottom half. Wentz led off with a double, the next two batters were hit by pitches, and Jimmy Keenan hit a one-out single to give the Deacons a lead.

Williams hit a two-run single with two outs to extend the lead to 4-1, and the guy who started the inning (Wentz) had a two-run single to cap the crooked number.

Stein hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for Wake’s final run.

Duncan Marsten pitched five shutout innings to start the game. Wake’s sophomore flamethrower had 10 strikeouts and one walk. Dressler recorded a 1-2-3 seventh, and Nate Whysong pitched the last two innings to close things out.

Did you enjoy this story? If so, subscribe to Deacons Illustrated to read *every* in-depth, objective, substantive story. Click here, subscribe, and stop missing out!