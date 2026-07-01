Wake Forest to play in four-team Battle 4 Atlantis

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team is headed back to the Bahamas this season.

The Deacons will play in a four-team tournament at Battle 4 Atlantis that will take place Nov. 25-27, the program announced Wednesday. Other teams in Wake’s bracket will be Penn State, Mississippi State and Memphis. Games will be played at Imperial Arena, which doubles as a ballroom.

Wake Forest played in last season’s Baha Mar Championship, also in the Bahamas. The Deacons lost to Texas Tech by one, and then beat Memphis by one.

In past years, the Battle 4 Atlantis has had an eight-team field. There will still be eight teams, but it’s divided into two four-team events this season.

The tournament bracket, tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Here is a complete breakdown of Wake’s non-conference schedule so far:

– Nov. 2 – Maryland-Eastern Shore

– Nov. 5 – at Vanderbilt

– Nov. 25-27 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas; two games against either Penn State, Mississippi State or Memphis)

– Dec. 1 – at LSU (ACC-SEC Challenge)

– Dec. 6 – vs. UMass (Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Mass.)

– Dec. 19 – vs. West Virginia (Greensboro)

As previously announced, here are Wake’s ACC matchups:

Home and away: N.C. State and Notre Dame.

Home only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech.

Road only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.