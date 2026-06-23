Wake Forest to play in MLB stadium event in 2027

Wake Forest’s baseball team will play in a six-team event early next season at the home stadium of the Texas Rangers.

The Deacons will play in the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Games will be held March 5-7 at Globe Life Park. Every game of the tournament will be streamed on FloSports.

Other teams in the field will be UCLA, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Penn State and Dallas Baptist.

“We’re really excited about playing in a big league park,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said via news release. “It’s an opportunity for our guys to live their dream, and the quality of competition is elite. There are Omaha caliber teams in that tournament and it will be a good early test for us.”

Penn State and Wake Forest will be new to playing in the Arlington, Texas, venue. Dallas Baptist has played four regular-season games at Globe Life Field, but has not competed in the College Baseball Series tournament.

Ole Miss is 5-1 in the event, having played in the 2021 and ’25 versions. Mississippi State and UCLA both played in this past season’s event, marked by UCLA winning a top-five showdown (8-7 in 10 innings) on the tournament’s final day.

Matchups and game times for the tournaments will be announced at a later date.