Wake Forest to play Syracuse in 2027 opener in Toronto

Wake Forest is going international and to Week 0 for its football opener in 2027.

The Deacons will play Syracuse in Toronto to begin next year’s football season, the ACC and Wake Forest announced Thursday morning. It will be the first college football game played at BMO Field, the home of the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL and Toronto FC of MLS.

The game will either be played Aug. 28 or 29 — a Saturday or a Sunday, respectively. It will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. Kickoff date, time and broadcast details will be finalized at a later date.

It will count in league standings and will be designated as a home game for Wake Forest. The league is moving to a nine-game schedule for the majority of the conference this season, and Wake Forest only has four ACC home games in the upcoming season.

“Building on the incredible momentum of Coach (Jake) Dickert’s 9-4 debut season, we are proud to have earned this unique opportunity,” Wake Forest athletics director John Currie said via news release.

Wake Forest is entering its second season with Dickert at the helm after an impressive debut.

Syracuse was 10-3 two seasons ago, in Fran Brown’s first season with the Orange. But last year, Syracuse was 3-9 with its only ACC win coming at Clemson on Sept. 20.

“We are thrilled to bring ACC football to an international stage in Toronto,” said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

The game will coincide with the Canadian National Exhibition, Canada’s largest annual community event and a premier end-of-summer fair.