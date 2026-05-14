Wake Forest to play UMass in Hall of Fame Classic

Wake Forest will play Massachusetts in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The Deacons and UMass will meet Dec. 6 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

It will be the third all-time meeting between Wake Forest and the Minutemen. The series is tied at 1-1 and they haven’t played in about 30 years. The last meeting was a 71-47 win by Wake Forest on Dec. 14, 1996.

Frank Martin is entering his fifth season as UMass’ coach. His record with UMass is 64-63. The Minutemen were 17-16 last season and the highlight of the season was an 87-83 win against Miami University in the MAC tournament, dealing the RedHawks their first loss of the season.

UMass has won a couple of recent games in the Hall of Fame Classic against power-conference foes. The Minutemen beat Boston College last season and West Virginia in 2023.