Wake Forest, Vanderbilt set date to conclude series

Wake Forest will go to Vanderbilt much earlier in the upcoming season than the Commodores came to Winston-Salem last season.

The Deacons’ men’s basketball team will play at Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 5. Time and TV information will be released at a later date.

That’s a Thursday of the first week of the season. Season-opening games can be scheduled for Nov. 2 — though, it’s not a requirement for seasons to start on that date.

It’s the return trip of a two-year agreement that saw Vanderbilt come to Wake Forest for a Dec. 21 game last season.

Wake Forest and Vanderbilt have played 11 times, with Vanderbilt leading the series 7-4.

The Commodores rolled in last year’s matchup, winning 98-67. That was three-quarters of the way through a season-opening 16-game winning streak for Vanderbilt; the Commodores finished the season 27-9. They were a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament and lost in the second round to Nebraska.

Vanderbilt has had to reload for the upcoming season, having lost several impact players from last season — among them, Tyler Nickel, Duke Miles, Devin McGlockton and AK Okereke. It’s one of the few teams waiting on the edge of an NBA decision, as point guard Tyler Tanner has not withdrawn from the early entry pool yet (he’s expected to).

Wake Forest was 18-17 last season and has also had to reload its roster.

Here are the announced dates of Wake’s season thus far:

– Nov. 5 – at Vanderbilt

– Dec. 6 – vs. UMass (Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Mass.)

– Dec. 19 – vs. West Virginia (Greensboro)