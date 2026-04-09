Wake Forest, West Virginia set date for next season

The second game of a two-year deal between Wake Forest and West Virginia will be Dec. 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Both programs announced the date and location for next season’s matchup on Thursday morning.

Wake Forest won 75-66 in Charleston, W.V., this past season. Juke Harris led the way with 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Tre’Von Spillers scored 16.

The meeting in December will be the 12th all-time meeting between the Deacons and Mountaineers. When they played this past season, it was the first meeting since the NCAA Tournament in 2005.

Wake Forest went 18-17 this season, reaching the second round of the NIT. The Deacons are currently in the process of building a roster from nearly scratch, with only one returning scholarship player (guard Isaac Carr).

West Virginia went 21-14 in its first season under Ross Hodge, winning the College Basketball Crown tournament last week.