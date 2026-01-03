Wake Forest wins Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE — Bowl season is now complete for the Deacons. Wake Forest beat Mississippi State 43-29 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium.

In a game that featured a lot of scoring, the Deacons maintained momentum for most of the game. Quarterback Robby Ashford totaled five touchdowns on the night and gave the Bulldogs fits on defense.

The Deacons (9-4) had their way on both sides of the ball most of the night. The Bulldogs (5-8) clawed their way back midway through the second half, but the Deacons ultimately held on.

The game got off to a fast start as the Bulldogs connected on a 51-yard pass down at the Deacons’ 24-yard line. The Deacons’ defense held strong in the red zone and held the Bulldogs to a field goal.

The Deacons wasted no time getting on the board. Freshman Koredell Bartley took the Deacons’ kickoff 100 yards to the house and took the lead. That was Bartley’s first kickoff return of the season.

A couple of possessions later, the Deacons’ offense found itself cruising down the field. They put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive, which ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass. Ashford found Kamrean Johnson near the pylon, going up 15-6.

In the second quarter, both teams found their rhythm and slowed the game down. The Deacons’ defense held strong throughout the quarter as they faced the backup QB, Luke Kromenhoek, for a few plays. The Bulldogs’ starter Kamario Taylor exited with an injury but later returned to the game.

In the final two minutes, Taylor suffered another injury and was carted off of the field.

Just before the half, Ashford was picked off in Wake Forest territory with 32 seconds to go. Thanks to Dallas Afalava and Jayden Loving, the Deacons ended the half with a sack and kept the Bulldogs off the board.

Once again, the half got off to a fast start for the Deacons. Ashford found freshman Jack Foley down the field for his first career catch and touchdown. The Deacons converted their second 2-point conversion of the night and found themselves up 14.

The Bulldogs’ Brenen Thompson took off on a punt return for 44 yards down to the Deacons’ 33-yard line. Scottie Hazelton’s group once again stood tall and forced Kyle Ferrie to a fourth made field goal of the night.

The Deacons found their way into the endzone once again in the third quarter courtesy of Ashford. After a pass interference call on Foley in the endzone, Ashford took it up the gut for a two-yard score.

At the end of the third quarter, Taylor found the end zone on a one-yard Superman dive at the goal line, making it a 10-point game.

Three straight scoring drives for the Bulldogs, and their pulse was back. Taylor found SanFrisco Magee for a 42-yard touchdown on a slant route. Bulldogs cut the deficit to three with roughly ten minutes to play.

The Deacons got the ball back and responded with a huge score. Ashford blasted himself up the gut for a one-yard score. The PAT was blocked and returned for two points after the score, leaving it as a seven-point game with about four minutes to play.

The Deacons put the game on ice as Anderson secures his career high, fifth touchdown of the game. Ty Clark III took the shovel pass 62 yards to the end zone right before the two-minute warning.

In Jake Dickert’s first season as head coach, the Deacons ended the season with nine wins, just the fourth time in program history that Wake has accomplished this feat.

