Wake Forest wins tight game against App State

Kade Lewis stayed hot and Wake Forest got a much-needed mid-week win after being swept this weekend.

The Deacons beat Appalachian State 3-2 on Tuesday night at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.

Lewis’ two-run single in the fifth inning turned out to be the final runs of the game. The couple of RBI gave the junior first baseman 21 in Wake’s last nine games. It came after JD Stein and Javar Williams were both hit by pitches, and Luke Costello walked to load the bases with one out.

Duncan Marsten (4-3) pitched six innings and allowed both of App State’s runs, on only two hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out five and only needed 81 pitches to get through six innings.

Marcelo Harsch worked around walk in the seventh and struck out the side. Ryan Bosch faced four batters in the eighth, striking out two but also allowing a walk and a hit batter.

Will Ray recorded a four-out save, his third of the season. He walked a batter in the ninth but that runner was erased with a double play on a lineout to first.

Wake Forest (29-17) was coming off a three-game sweep at Georgia Tech. The Deacons lost those three games by a combined five runs.

The Deacons’ other run came on a solo home run by Andrew Costello in the second. It was the freshman’s first homer.

App State (26-17) took the lead in the fourth. The first run scored on a double play groundout; the other was a homer by Kameron Miller.