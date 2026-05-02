Wake Forest wraps up sweep of Louisville

Playing an ACC series finale on a day that isn’t Sunday worked out for Wake Forest’s baseball team again.

The Deacons beat Louisville 7-5 on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark, securing a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in the penultimate league series.

Wake Forest (32-17, 14-13 ACC) has had five instances of winning the first two games of an ACC series. The two occasions of finishing off a sweep have both come in series wrapped up on Saturdays.

The Deacons gave up the first three and last two runs of Saturday’s game. Louisville (26-22, 10-14) got three runs in the first inning on Tague Davis’ nation-leading 30th home run of the season, followed by Jimmy Nugent’s two-run homer.

Kade Lewis and Dalton Wentz drove in runs in the bottom half of the inning to tighten the game up. Wentz drove in a run to tie the game in the third, and Boston Torres’ second homer of the weekend gave the Deacons the lead later in the inning.

Wake Forest padded the lead with Luke Costello’s two-run double in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk by Lewis in the sixth.

The Deacons used a six-man effort on the mound that had coach Tom Walter singing its praises.

“I’m just so proud of our guys. Everybody who pitched today pitched on short rest,” Walter said via news release. “They took the ball without question and gave their all for their team. I’m just beyond proud of our guys with how they battled all weekend and found ways to win.”

Cameron Bagwell left with an injury in the second inning after recording only four outs. Zach Johnston (1-0) took over and threw three hitless innings, striking out five.

Troy Dressler gave up two hits but no damage on the scoreboard in his 1 2/3 innings. Will Ray recorded an out and gave up a run. Duncan Marsten was charged with allowing an unearned run.

Walter’s maneuvering of the pitching staff briefly included putting relievers Rhys Bowie and Ray in left field.

Bowie recorded a strikeout and popup to end the game, with Louisville having runners at the corners.