Wake Forest’s 2026 schedule released by ACC
Wake Forest's starting left tackle, Melvin Siani, is a surprise transfer portal entrant with only a couple of days left in the window to enter....
Wake Forest quarterback Deshawn Purdie is leaving the program via transfer portal, leaving the Deacons without both QBs who started this season....
Wake Forest added a transfer portal commit to its secondary. Josh Patterson is the brother of current Deacons nickel Davaughn Patterson....
Robby Ashford only spent one season at Wake Forest. But his impact will last through the years, culminating with a bowl victory....
Wake Forest took on Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday night, the Deacons hunting their ninth win of the season....
Wake Forest heads into the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State looking for one more win in what's been a strong season....
Wake Forest loses defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth to the NFL following an eligibility issue with the NCAA....
Get some details on Mississippi State ahead of the Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Wake Forest later this week....
Wake Forest moved quickly to hire a new wide receivers coach, announcing Dyrell Roberts to the position on Monday....
Wake Forest tight end Eni Falayi was part of a combined six wins in his first four seasons of college football, before this year's eight-win season....
Wake Forest cornerback Karon Prunty has played five college football seasons but has never played in a bowl game until this year....
Wake Forest is keeping most of its coaching staff together, as it announced extensions for 14 members of the program on Monday....
Breaking down how Pro Football Focus graded each player from Wake Forest's defense this season....
Jake Dickert addressed several topics of note in a post-practice interview earlier this week. Those, plus context, are covered here....
Wake Forest will play nine ACC games in 2026, five of them away from home as the league announced opponents on Tuesday....
Wake Forest will lose another wide receiver with the announcement that Micah Mays Jr. is going to enter the transfer portal....
Wake Forest will not have transferring players play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2....
Demond Claiborne announced Monday he's headed to the NFL draft, which is confirmation he will not play in Wake's bowl game....
Wake Forest's leading receiver this past season, Chris Barnes, announced Sunday that's he will enter the transfer portal....
Diving into the season-long grades and analysis for Wake Forest's offense, using Pro Football Focus analysis....
A key player from Wake Forest's defense is planning to enter the transfer portal, the first significant departure of the cycle....
Get an early look at Mississippi State and the types of challenges the Bulldogs could present to Wake Forest on Jan. 2....
Wake Forest is headed to Charlotte for a bowl game for the fourth time, this time facing Mississippi State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl....
A four-year member of Wake Forest's football program, Tate Carney announced that he will enter the transfer portal....
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Elijiah Oehlke is transferring out of the program after he did not play in a game this season....