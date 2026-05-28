Wake Forest’s ACC matchups, locations announced

Wake Forest will play N.C. State and Notre Dame twice in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The ACC released opponents and locations on Thursday morning. The Deacons’ permanent opponent for home-and-home within the ACC is the Wolfpack, and their other home-and-home foe in the ACC will be the Irish — after the two teams never played last season.

Wake Forest will not play Virginia this season.

This is the second season of the ACC having moved back to an 18-game schedule, downshifting from the 20-game slate that started with the 2019-20 season. The move was done with the intention of giving teams more freedom in non-conference scheduling, as a means to bolster the league’s metrics and get more teams into the NCAA tournament.

For one year, at least, it worked — the ACC went from four bids in 2025 to eight this past season. Granted, several other factors were in play to improve the league’s perception, like more programs dedicating more resources to player acquisition and three new coaches who took teams to the NCAA tournament.

The full ACC schedule will be announced at a later date. Last year, that date was Sept. 9.

Here is how Wake’s ACC matchups line up:

Home and away: N.C. State and Notre Dame.

Home only: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech.

Road only: California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse.