Wake Forest’s exhibition slate includes two games, one scrimmage

The first glance at Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team was followed by a bit of scheduling news.

Wake Forest opened up Wednesday morning’s practice in the Shah Basketball Complex to media. Afterward, three players and coach Steve Forbes met with media to discuss a variety of topics.

Among those topics was Wake’s exhibition slate.

The Deacons will play host to Georgetown for an exhibition game on Oct. 4 at Joel Coliseum. That’s the day after a home football game against Stanford.

Wake Forest will play an exhibition game against South Carolina on Oct. 15 in Rock Hill, S.C. It’s a little over 100 miles south from Winston-Salem to Rock Hill, which is about 70 miles north of Columbia, S.C.

A third preseason event will be a closed-door scrimmage, with the opponent to be determined.

“We get three opportunities this year instead of two,” Forbes said. “That was one of the things I got passed on the oversight committee.”

The program announced its full non-conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The remaining part of the schedule to be announced are dates for ACC games. That typically isn’t announced early-to-mid September.