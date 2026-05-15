Wake Forest’s game against Miami moved to Friday night

Wake Forest’s first home football game on a Saturday in the upcoming season will be in October.

The Deacons’ ACC opener against Miami has been moved up to a Friday night kickoff, on Sept. 18, the ACC announced Friday morning.

Wake’s season opener, against Akron on Sept. 3, is on a Thursday night. The Deacons’ other two games in September are at Purdue (Sept. 12) and Louisville (Sept. 26).

That means Wake’s first home game on a Saturday is an Oct. 3 game against Stanford. Wake’s other home games are against Virginia (Oct. 31), FCS-level Merrimack (Nov. 7) and Duke (Nov. 28).

Wake Forest is coming off a nine-win season, the first for coach Jake Dickert in Winston-Salem. The Deacons quickly reversed the energy of back-to-back 4-8 seasons that ended Dave Clawson’s 11-year tenure.

Miami is expected to be a College Football Playoff contender this season. The Hurricanes lost in the national championship game to Indiana last season and, along with returning several key players, added quarterback Darian Mensah from Duke.

Editor’s note: Wake’s game against Miami was previously announced as a Friday night game. The ACC’s release was noting some games that have moved up, and all of the league’s Friday night games for the 2026 season.