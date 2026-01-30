Wake Forest’s Nate Calmese out indefinitely
Saturday's game in Winston-Salem between N.C. State and Wake Forest will start a few hours early because of impending weather....
Wake Forest lost for the seventh time in the last nine games, falling in overtime at Pittsburgh after leading by four with 2 minutes left....
Wake Forest goes to Pittsburgh for an ACC road game, looking to eliminate the segments of games when everything spirals on the Deacons....
Wake Forest didn't get much production out of its backcourt, besides Juke Harris, in a 21-point loss at Duke on Saturday....
Wake Forest gears up for a game at Duke, trying to end a 29-year drought and deal the Blue Devils their first ACC loss....
Wake Forest and Duke will play Saturday's basketball game several hours earlier because of the winter storm approaching this weekend....
Wake Forest had an ugly practice on Monday, which turned into an ugly performance in Tuesday's home loss to SMU....
Wake Forest couldn't hold up defensively against SMU, falling in an ACC home game on Tuesday night and dropping to 2-4 in the league....
Wake Forest is coming off a tight road win at FSU and now welcomes SMU, and former Deacon Boopie Miller, into Joel Coliseum....
Wake Forest got a clutch bucket from Nate Calmese and a defensive stop for a second ACC win of the season....
Wake Forest comes out of a weeklong break with a matchup at Florida State, as the Deacons look to pick up a road victory....
Dive into the quotes and context behind them from when Steve Forbes was on the ACC teleconference Monday afternoon....
Wake Forest was down 15 with about 10 minutes left at UNC, and then the Deacons showed some promise with a comeback....
Wake Forest fought back on the road against UNC but came up a play or two short in a three-point loss to the Tar Heels....
Wake Forest needs to have more success rebounding the basketball if it wants to win at UNC for the first time since 2010....
Coming off a game in which the Deacons made winning plays down the stretch, they did the opposite against Miami....
Miami made a few plays at the end of the game to beat Wake Forest 81-77 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum....
Dive into this preview for Wake Forest's home matchup against Miami on Wednesday night. The Deacons are coming off a big win vs. VT....
Nate Calmese and Tre'Von Spillers had rough games earlier this week at N.C. State. They both bounced back with huge games Saturday....
WINSTON-SALEM – Time dwindling under 10 seconds and the score tied, the nervous energy of Joel Coliseum grew louder. Nate Calmese provided the...
Wake Forest comes home for its second ACC game of the season, facing a Virginia Tech team that scored an upset earlier this week....
Wake Forest couldn't find its offensive footing in a 13-point loss at N.C. State and it's the Deacons' inability to do simple things that's...
Wake Forest went cold in the second half of a 13-point loss at N.C. State on Wednesday, dropping its ACC opener....
Wake Forest is coming off a humbling loss nine days ago and heads into ACC play with Wednesday's game at N.C. State....
Wake Forest suffered its worst home loss of Steve Forbes' tenure with a 31-point shelling by Vanderbilt. The Deacons' effort was lacking....