Wake’s first three game times, TV assignments announced

Wake Forest’s first three games of the upcoming football season will see the Deacons play a couple of night games and one at noon.

The ACC announced kickoff times and TV networks for some games on Wednesday afternoon.

Wake’s season opener is a Thursday night game against Akron, set for a 7 p.m. start on Sept. 3. The Deacons’ second game is a noon kickoff at Purdue on Sept. 12.

And Wake’s third game is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Miami on Sept. 18, which is a Friday night.

Here is Wake’s full schedule:

Sept. 3 – Akron, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 12 – at Purdue, noon (FS1)

Sept. 18 – Miami, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 26 – at Louisville

Oct. 3 – Stanford

Oct. 10 – at N.C. State

Oct. 17 – at California

Oct. 24 – OFF

Oct. 31 – Virginia

Nov. 7 – Merrimack

Nov. 14 – at SMU

Nov. 21 – at Georgia Tech

Nov. 28 – Duke