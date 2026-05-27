Wake’s first three game times, TV assignments announced
Wake Forest’s first three games of the upcoming football season will see the Deacons play a couple of night games and one at noon.
The ACC announced kickoff times and TV networks for some games on Wednesday afternoon.
Wake’s season opener is a Thursday night game against Akron, set for a 7 p.m. start on Sept. 3. The Deacons’ second game is a noon kickoff at Purdue on Sept. 12.
And Wake’s third game is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Miami on Sept. 18, which is a Friday night.
Here is Wake’s full schedule:
Sept. 3 – Akron, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sept. 12 – at Purdue, noon (FS1)
Sept. 18 – Miami, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 26 – at Louisville
Oct. 3 – Stanford
Oct. 10 – at N.C. State
Oct. 17 – at California
Oct. 24 – OFF
Oct. 31 – Virginia
Nov. 7 – Merrimack
Nov. 14 – at SMU
Nov. 21 – at Georgia Tech
Nov. 28 – Duke