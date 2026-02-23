Weekend recap: Deacons finish off sweep

Wake Forest has run its winning streak to six with a three-game sweep of Siena this weekend in baseball.

The Deacons (6-1) dropped the season opener but have been on a roll since. Wake Forest won its last two games in Puerto Rico, a mid-week nailbiter against High Point, and then this three-game series against the Saints.

Wake’s pitching staff has allowed one or fewer runs in four of its six wins.

The Deacons downed Siena 11-7 in the first game.

Here are recaps of both games from this weekend:

Wake Forest 8, Siena 1

On Saturday, Wake Forest scored five runs in the first two innings and that was all the support Chris Levonas needed.

Levonas struck out 10 in five innings. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, and then Siena got a run against him in the fifth with three hits.

Duncan Marsten took over on the mound and got into the ninth. He retired 10 of 12 batters he faced, seven via strikeout, and gave up a hit and a walk. Luke Schmolke finished the game by recording the last two outs.

Luke Costello (2-for-4) had Wake’s only multi-hit game. He also drove in three runs. Matt Conte’s triple was the only extra-base hit for the Deacons. Jimmy Keenan drove in two runs; Javar Williams was 1-for-3 and scored three runs.

Wake Forest 15, Siena 1 (7 innings)

On Sunday, the Deacons had an eight-run fourth inning to blow up the series finale, which ended because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The first four of those runs scored on three bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch. And then the other four all came across on Costello’s grand slam. He added a two-run homer in the sixth to cap a six-RBI day.

The Deacons also got a 3-for-4 day from Jackson Miller, who scored twice. Dalton Wentz was 1-for-3 with three RBI; Kade Lewis was 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Wake Forest worked six pitchers into the seven-inning game. Matthew Dallas pitched the first 3 1/3, allowing a run in the first inning. He had seven strikeouts and two walks, allowing four hits.

Zach Johnston struck out all three batters he faced. Nate Whysong recorded four outs but also walked four. Evan Jones only faced one batter and that was a three-pitch strikeout.

Freshmen Ryan Brennecke and Ryan Bosch combined to finish the game in the seventh.