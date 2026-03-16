Weekend recap: Wake Forest crashes out with sweep

After sweeping its first ACC series, Wake Forest had it done to them this weekend.

The Deacons were swept at home by Florida State. A four-loss week saw the Deacons (15-5, 3-3 ACC) give up double-digit runs three times, twice in the series against the Seminoles (16-3, 3-0).

“It’s tough to play from behind like we did all weekend against a good team,” coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s loss via news release. “It was a disappointing weekend and now we’ll have to be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Here are quick recaps of how each game went this weekend:

Florida State 10, Wake Forest 0 (7 innings)

On Friday night, Blake Morningstar was hammered for nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks, in four innings.

FSU’s first five runs against him were on home runs. The first one was a two-run shot by Myles Bailey, the second a two-run blast by Brayden Dowd, and then a solo homer by Eli Putnam.

Wake’s only two hits were from Javar Williams and Andrew Costello, who was in the game as a pinch-hitter.

Dalton Wentz committed an error and Williams was caught stealing.

Florida State 2, Wake Forest 0

On Saturday, the Deacons played two more innings and had half the hits they had in Friday night’s game.

Wake Forest got a double from 9-hole hitter JD Stein in the sixth inning, the Deacons’ lone hit. He reached third base with one out while Wake Forest was down 1-0, but was stranded there.

Trey Beard pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Seminoles. Along with the one hit allowed, he walked a batter (also Stein). Beard struck out 14. John Abraham pitched the last 2 1/3 innings, allowing one walk and retiring the other seven batters he faced.

Chris Levonas pitched six innings for the Deacons. He allowed two hits, one of them being a solo homer by Nathan Cymela in the fifth. Levonas struck out 10 batters. Evan Jones was charged with allowing a run in the ninth.

Florida State 12, Wake Forest 6

On Sunday, FSU scored in each of the first four innings and chased Duncan Marsten.

Marsten gave up seven runs in three innings. Troy Dressler settled things down with four innings and allowed one run, without giving up a hit. Nate Whysong followed him, though, and gave up the last four runs.

Wake Forest scored for the first time in the series when Williams hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He was 4-for-5 and drove in four of the Deacons’ six runs, with a two-run homer in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth.

Kade Lewis hit a sacrifice fly and Matt Conte hit a solo homer in the ninth to account for Wake’s other runs.